Bermuda Triangle mystery resolved?

A Science channel has reported that the mystery surrounding the Bermuda Triangle may have been solved.

The region is located near North America and has seen the disappearance of countless aeroplanes and ships.

According to a report, a group of scientists from the University of Colorado in the United States observed and studied the weather images, taken via satellite, where they saw unusual clouds over the region.

They claimed that the clouds are acting as “air bombs.”

It has been further mentioned that the wind speed can go above the 170 miles-per-hour mark and the waves can go over 45 ft. The report added that no ships or planes will be able to survive the wind force.

The Bermuda Triangle is unique as the clouds have straight edges.

The recent theory has laid the foundation for further investigation and research for solving the abnormalities surrounding the area.

Earlier, the wreckage of a coal ship that vanished in the Bermuda Triangle with 32 passengers onboard has been found by underwater explorers after nearly 100 years of its disappearance.

The steam-powered bulk carrier, SS Cotopaxi, set off for a journey from Charleston, South Carolina to Havana, Cuba and disappeared near Bermuda in 1925.

As usual, no one knew what happened to the ship or its crew as they were never found.